TREASURIES-U.S. bonds widen losses after jobless, housing data
January 17, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds widen losses after jobless, housing data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell, widening early losses on Thursday, after the government issued data on new jobless claims and housing starts, raising investors’ appetite for riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. debt.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note widened its loss to 14/32 after the data came out, its yield rising to 1.87 percent from 1.82 percent late on Wednesday. Before the reports came out, the 10-year note was down 9/32.

The 30-year Treasury bond expanded its loss to point, letting its yield rise to 3.06 percent from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday. Before the reports were released, the bond was down 23/32.

The government said groundbreaking to build new U.S. homes rose to its fastest pace in four years in December. And in the week ended Saturday, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits tumbled to a five-year low last week.

Signs of strength in the economy generally encourage investors to buy riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.

