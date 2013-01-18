FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices extend gains as consumer sentiment index falls
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices extend gains as consumer sentiment index falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended modest gains on Friday on news that U.S. consumer sentiment, contrary to forecasts, fell to its lowest level in over a year in January.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 5/32 in price before the report came out, was up 9/32 after the release of the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan’s preliminary reading on overall consumer sentiment came in at 71.3, down from 72.9 the month before and the lowest reading since December 2011. The yield was 1.8522 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
