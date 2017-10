NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over a point lower in price on Friday, with yields touching session highs at 3.10 percent after better-than-expected euro zone data spurred selling of safe-haven assets.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-1/32 lower to yield 3.10 percent, up from 3.05 percent late Thursday, while benchmark 10-year notes were trading 14/32 lower in price to yield 1.90 percent compared with 1.86 percent.