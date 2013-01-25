FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields rise as German data saps safety appeal
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Yields rise as German data saps safety appeal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bunds fall after rise in German sentiment in January
    * US fiscal uncertainty gives Treasuries longer-term support


    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
on Friday, with 30-year bonds trading a point lower in price
after better-than-expected euro zone data spurred selling of
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
    Low-risk bonds in the United States and Europe weakened
after a German business sentiment survey from the Ifo think tank
improved for the third consecutive month in January. The survey
added to a more positive economic picture painted by U.S.
employment data on Thursday. 
    "Strong Ifo data pushed the Bunds lower and Treasuries
followed," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Navigate
Advisors LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 17/32 lower
in price to yield 1.91 percent, up from 1.86 percent late
Thursday, while 30-year bonds were down a point in
price to yield 3.10 percent from 3.05 percent.
    Over the longer-term, U.S. bonds remain supported by an
uncertain fiscal outlook, with mixed forecasts for the economy
amid worries over the United State's postponed debt limit and
pending government spending cuts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.