Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries pare gains after data
January 31, 2013 / 1:40 PM

Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries pare gains after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries pared gains after a slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday showed incomes rose in December but jobless claims moved off five-year lows.

Prices for 30-year bonds pared early gains, with yields spiking as high as 3.1736 percent. Those Treasuries last traded up 8/32 to yield 3.167 percent.

American incomes rose in December by the most in eight years, a positive sign for consumer spending that could help the economy sustain momentum early this year.

However, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits bounced off five-year lows last week, pulling them back to levels consistent with modest job growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
