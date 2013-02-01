FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasuries debt pares losses after nonfarm payrolls data
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Treasuries debt pares losses after nonfarm payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses and turned positive after nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt prices traded up 5/32 after the data to yield 1.969 percent, despite having hit yields above 2 percent earlier in the session.

Prices for 30-year bonds traded up 3/32 to yield 3.163 percent, after yielding 3.203 percent shortly before the jobs figures.

U.S. job growth grew modestly in January and gains in the prior two months were bigger than initially reported, supporting views the economy’s sluggish recovery was on track despite a surprise contraction in output in the final three months of 2012.

