Prices for U.S. Treasuries pare gains after U.S. data
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Prices for U.S. Treasuries pare gains after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared gains on Friday after data showed a pickup in U.S. manufacturing and higher consumer confidence in January.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt traded 9/32 higher after the data to yield 1.953 percent. Prices for 30-year bonds traded 7/32 higher to yield 3.157 percent.

The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level in nine months as new orders and employment improved, and U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved that month, as well.

