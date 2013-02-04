FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year note yield below 2 percent
February 4, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year note yield below 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries debt prices rose to session highs early Monday, sending benchmark yields below 2 percent, as bargain-minded investors emerged after bond yields climbed to their highest levels in over nine months earlier.

Through last Friday, Treasury yields had risen for a second straight week as an improved outlook on the global economy spurred steady selling in safehaven bond positions.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last 7/32 higher at 96-22/32 with a yield of 1.9997 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Friday.

