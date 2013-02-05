FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Longer-dated prices add losses
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Longer-dated prices add losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Prices of longer U.S. Treasury debt maturities added to earlier losses on Tuesday after a private report showed U.S. services industries continued to grow albeit at a slower pace in January, soothing some anxiety about an economic pullback in early 2013.

Longer-dated government bond prices briefly trimmed losses shortly after the Institute for Supply Management said its index on U.S. non-manufacturing slipped to 55.2 from 55.7 in December, matching analyst expectations.

The 30-year Treasury bond last traded 27/32 lower in price at 91-6/32 with a yield of 3.210 percent, up 4.8 basis points from late on Monday. It traded down as much as 1-1/32 with a yield of 3.219 percent as selling resumed.

