Prices for U.S. Treasuries edge higher

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses to trade higher on Thursday, as investors found comments from European Central Bank head Mario Draghi less hawkish than hoped for.

Prices for 30-year bonds last traded up 6/32 to yield 3.162 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes last traded 3/32 higher to yield 1.953 percent.

Both those Treasuries had been lower earlier in the day.

Given a relatively good run in Europe recently, people “were expecting a little more hawkishness than they received from the head of the ECB,” said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.