TREASURIES-Yields surge to two-year highs as jobs data improves
July 5, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields surge to two-year highs as jobs data improves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 5, 7 and 10-year yields highest since August 2011
    * Strategists see Fed tapering as likely in September

    NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
near two-year highs on Friday after data showed that employers
added more jobs in June that was expected, adding to
expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearer to paring back
its bond purchase program.
    U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls last
month, the Labor Department said on Friday, while the
unemployment rate held steady at 7.6 percent as more people
entered the workforce. 
    Benchmark 10-year note yields have increased by more than a
full percentage point since early May as the economy strengthens
and investors worry that the pullback in the Fed's unprecedented
stimulus will reduce demand for bonds and send yields higher.
    Many economists think the Fed is most likely to announce a
pullback in its bond purchases in its September meeting.
    Friday's data "would certainly put us on track for that
September time frame," said Kathy Jones, a fixed income
strategist at Charles Schwab in New York.
    Ten-year notes were last down 1-7/32 in price to
yield 2.66 percent, after rising as high as 2.67 percent
immediately after the jobs number, the highest level since
August 2011.
    Five-year and seven-year notes yields, which are the most
sensitive to Fed interest rate policy, also jumped to their
highest levels since August 2011.
    Five-year notes were last down 18/32 in price to
yield 1.55 percent and seven-year notes fell 1-23/32
in price to yield 2.14 percent.

