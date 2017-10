NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries pared price gains and yields rose slightly after data showed that U.S. jobless claims fell to 341,000 in the latest week, below consensus expectations of 360,000 claims.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.05 percent, up from 2.03 percent before the data. The notes are pushing up against technical support at around 2.03 percent to 2.06 percent, which is the top end of their trading range for the past several weeks.