#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices turn positive as stocks losses deepen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices turned positive and yields dipped to session lows on Wednesday as losses deepened in equity markets and bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 2.01 percent, down from 2.03 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds traded 9/32 higher in price to yield 3.19 percent from 3.21 percent.

Treasuries began the U.S. session trading lower in price, but then traded little changed through much of the morning.

