TREASURIES-30-year bond prices briefly turn higher
February 20, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-30-year bond prices briefly turn higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly turned higher on Wednesday after falling into negative territory in reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes of its January meeting that showed policymakers discussing slowing or stopping the central bank’s bond purchases.

The 30-year bond was 1/32 higher in price for a yield of 3.21 percent. The 30-year yield had risen to as high as 3.240 percent shortly after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes of its Jan. 29-30 meeting.

