NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended early price gains on Thursday following the release of data on the January consumer price index and weekly claims for jobless benefits.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 9/32 higher in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2.01 percent late Wednesday. Prior to the release of the data, the notes had been trading 7/32 higher in price.