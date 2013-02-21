FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices rise over 1 point
February 21, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices rise over 1 point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Prices on 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose more than 1 point on Thursday, extending earlier gains, as renewed economic worries intensified selling in stocks and risky assets and purchases of safehaven bonds.

The 30-year U.S. government bond last traded 31/32 higher at 99-17/32, yielding 3.149 percent, down 5.2 basis points from late on Wednesday. It was up as much as 1-1/32 in price with a yield of 3.146 percent.

Wall Street stocks were weaker for a second day with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index 0.74 percent lower early Thursday afternoon.

