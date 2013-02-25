FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-30-year bonds trade a point higher in price
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-30-year bonds trade a point higher in price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded a point higher in price and yields dipped to one-month lows on Monday in safe-haven buying as Italian exit polls reflected uncertainty over whether the country would be able to form a stable government.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading a point higher in price to yield 3.10 percent, marking the lowest since Jan. 25 and down from 3.15 percent late Friday.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 18/32 higher in price to yield 1.90 percent, down from 1.96 percent late Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.