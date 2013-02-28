TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after GDP, jobless data

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held early gains on Thursday after data was released on the economy’s growth in the fourth quarter and new weekly jobless claims.

The 10-year Treasury note was up 8/32 before the report and remained at that level immediately afterwards.

The government said U.S. GDP grew 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012. That was less than the very modest 0.5 percent growth the market had expected.

New claims for unemployment insurance, however, totaled 344,000, fewer than the 360,000 claims economists had forecast.