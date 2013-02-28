FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after GDP, jobless data
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after GDP, jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held early gains on Thursday after data was released on the economy’s growth in the fourth quarter and new weekly jobless claims.

The 10-year Treasury note was up 8/32 before the report and remained at that level immediately afterwards.

The government said U.S. GDP grew 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012. That was less than the very modest 0.5 percent growth the market had expected.

New claims for unemployment insurance, however, totaled 344,000, fewer than the 360,000 claims economists had forecast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.