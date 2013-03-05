FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices dip as China hopes lift Dow to record high
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices dip as China hopes lift Dow to record high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. service sector grows at fastest pace in a year
    * China budget to support consumer-led growth
    * Dow Jones Industrial Average hits record high

    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Tuesday as Wall Street stock indexes pushed to record highs,
with investors turning away from safe-haven assets as higher
government spending in China and solid U.S. data whetted risk
appetite.
    China's outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday announced
record government spending in 2013 that will sustain growth,
cheering investors who see the emerging market powerhouse
helping to offset slow recoveries elsewhere. 
    That news helped boost the Dow Jones industrials to
an all-time high, beating 2007 benchmarks. 
    Treasuries, in contrast, slipped but remained within recent
ranges as investors saw little to change their views on easy
monetary policy in the United States and elsewhere.
    "Stocks are close to fair value, but very cheap relative to
the bond market and to cash, which is very expensive," said
David Kelly, managing director and chief market strategist at JP
Morgan Asset Management in New York.
    "The central banks are making it impossible for fixed-income
investors to make a good return. That means investors have to be
overweight equities and they are moving toward that," he added.
    Stocks climbed higher and Treasuries added to losses after
data showed the vast U.S. services sector grew at its fastest
pace in a year in February. 
    In addition, euro zone retail and PMI data both earlier
garnered better-than-expected results, lifting hopes the bloc's
economies could be gaining momentum. 
 
    But analysts said that Treasuries would need a bigger jolt
to move to new levels.
    "We're not really making any real headway either way," said
Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor, Fitzgerald in New
York. "You really need a major headline" to push Treasuries into
a new range.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 7/32
in price to yield 1.903 percent, up from 1.8789 percent on
Monday. 
    Prices for 30-year bonds dropped 14/32 to yield
3.110 percent, up from 3.088 percent late Monday.
    Investors may also be hesitant to take large positions ahead
of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. February
payrolls data on Friday.
    Tuesday's euro zone retail data, as well as an upward
revision to earlier PMI data, "reinforces our belief that the
ECB will keep interest rates on hold on Thursday," said Martin
van Vliet, a senior economist at ING.
    Friday's nonfarm payrolls data is seen pointing to ongoing
healing in the U.S. labor market, with analysts in a Reuters
poll calling for gains of 160,000. The Federal Reserve has
emphasized the need to see a lower unemployment rate in weighing
U.S. monetary policy.
    Until the unemployment rate - currently at 7.9 percent -
edges closer to the U.S. central bank's goal of 6.5 percent,
analysts say Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is unlikely to lead the
bank to tighten its ultra-loose policy.
    The Fed is buying $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities
and $45 billion of Treasuries per month in an effort to prop up
the economy. Many analysts expect the open-ended program to
continue through 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.