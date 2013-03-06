FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Prices for U.S. Treasuries add to losses after jobs data
March 6, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Prices for U.S. Treasuries add to losses after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to biggest ADP increase in a year)

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to losses after data on Wednesday showed that private employers added more jobs than expected in February, boosting hopes that the beleaguered labor market was healing.

The 30-year bond dropped 18/32 percent to yield 3.136 percent after the data. The 10-year note fell 10/32 to yield 1.931 percent.

U.S. private employers added 198,000 jobs in February, a report by a payrolls processor showed. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

