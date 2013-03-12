TREASURIES-Prices gain as recent rise in yields entices investors

* German Bunds and British gilts gain on UK economic data * U.S. yields pull back from 11-month high touched last week * Treasury to kick off week's auctions with three-year note sale By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as a recent spike in yields lured investors and as U.S. government debt tracked other safe-haven markets higher in the absence of key domestic data releases. Bond prices rose along with those of German Bunds and British gilts, which benefited from data showing a surprise fall in British industrial output in January. Ten-year Treasury yields had pushed to their highest levels since April at 2.09 percent after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday, and borrowing costs have struggled to break past that level since. Buying however could be limited before $66 billion of U.S. debt supply this week, with the Treasury auctioning $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Thursday. "After the big moves in the market, we expect supply to be a good opportunity for consolidation and investors to re-enter the market due to the liquidity," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities in New York. While the labor market was showing signs of improvement, the Federal Reserve was unlikely to be put off its ultra-loose monetary policy under which it is buying $85 billion per month of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries and holding interest rates near zero, Goncalves said. "We believe the Fed is still committed to easing and the non-farm payrolls print did not change their stance. Thus the recent uptick in yield due to the sell-off could provide good buying opportunities," he said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were trading 9/32 higher in price to yield 2.03 percent, down from 2.06 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were trading 17/32 higher in price to yield 3.23 percent, down from 3.26 percent. Ahead of Tuesday's debt auction, three-year notes in the when-issued market, considered a proxy for where the notes will price at auction, were yielding near 0.41 percent, compared with a yield of about 0.40 percent on the open market. In addition to this week's debt sales, investors are looking ahead to February retail sales on Wednesday for any fresh evidence the U.S. economic recovery may be gaining traction.