TREASURIES-Prices fall on stronger-than-expected retail sales
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices fall on stronger-than-expected retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* February US retail sales show largest rise since September
    * Treasury to auction $21 bln of reopened 10-year notes

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices
fell on Wednesday after data showing stronger-than-expected
growth in retail sales in February suggested the recovery of the
world's largest economy had maintained traction despite the
sequestration budget cuts.
    The Commerce Department said on Wednesday retail sales
increased 1.1 percent last month, the largest rise since
September, after a revised 0.2 percent gain in January.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to rise
0.5 percent. 
    "Retail sales are stronger than expected at all levels,"
said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
Group in Stamford, Connecticut. "This will contribute to (gross
domestic product) and personal consumption expenditures
estimates will be revised as a result."
    Ader added that the market turned negative on the news.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
6/32 lower in price with their yield at 2.04 percent, up from
2.01 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were
trading 10/32 lower to yield 3.23 percent from 3.22 percent. 
    Prior to the release of the retail sales data Treasuries had
been trading higher in price.
    Higher borrowing costs and weak demand at an Italian bond
auction, the first after the country's credit ratings were cut
by Fitch on Friday due to political uncertainty, lent support to
demand for low-risk U.S. government debt.
    The focus on Wednesday will turn to the Treasury's sale of
$21 billion of reopened 10-year notes which could benefit from
the backup in yields. The Treasury's $32 billion auction of
three-year notes on Tuesday was well received and easily
absorbed.
    In the when-issued market, considered a proxy for where the
notes will price at auction, 10-year notes were
also yielding near 2.04 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
