FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds erase most losses after strong auction
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds erase most losses after strong auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries erased most of the session’s losses early Wednesday afternoon after the Treasury’s sale of 10-year notes met a strong reception.

“The 10-year note auction went tremendously well this afternoon. The auction stopped far below the 1 p.m. bid side, and the bid/cover was the best since last October. The buyside takedown figures were exceptional,” said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, down 9/32 immediately before the bidding deadline, were down just 2/32 after the bidding closed. Their yields eased to 2.03 percent from 2.05 percent before the bidding deadline.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.