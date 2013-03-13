TREASURIES-Bonds erase most losses after strong auction

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries erased most of the session’s losses early Wednesday afternoon after the Treasury’s sale of 10-year notes met a strong reception.

“The 10-year note auction went tremendously well this afternoon. The auction stopped far below the 1 p.m. bid side, and the bid/cover was the best since last October. The buyside takedown figures were exceptional,” said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, down 9/32 immediately before the bidding deadline, were down just 2/32 after the bidding closed. Their yields eased to 2.03 percent from 2.05 percent before the bidding deadline.