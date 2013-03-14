TREASURIES-Price losses extended in the wake of jobless claims data

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on Thursday as fewer than expected claims for jobless benefits in the latest week suggested improvement in the U.S labor market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading with a yield of 2.06 percent, compared with a high yield of 2.03 percent in an auction of $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday. The notes had been trading with a yield of 2.05 percent just prior to the release of the jobless claims data.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 18/32 lower in price to yield 3.25 percent from 3.22 percent late Wednesday. The bonds had been trading 16/32 lower in price prior to the release of the data.