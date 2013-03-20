FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fall one full point
March 20, 2013

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Prices for 30-year U.S. Treasuries fell one full point on Wednesday, after having jumped earlier in the week on worries about Cyprus and the euro zone debt crisis.

The 30-year bond fell 32/32 in price to yield 3.183 percent.

Prices for U.S. Treasuries gained this week after fears that a tax on bank deposits to help fund a bailout for Cyprus could be adopted elsewhere in the euro zone, including Italy and Spain.

Cypriot lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected the deeply unpopular tax on Tuesday, leaving bailout plans for the country in disarray.

