TREASURIES-Prices flat as Cyprus talks continue

* Prices flat as Cyprus continues as the market's focus * Bonds briefly ebb on Greek deal with Cyprus banks * Fed will buy $3-$3.75 bln in notes due 2018-2020 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were flat with yields holding near the low end of their recent range on Friday as investors focused on Cyprus' ability to avoid a meltdown of its banking system. The European Union gave Cyprus until Monday to raise the billions of euros it needs to secure an international bailout or face a collapse of its financial system that could push it out of the euro currency zone. Treasuries dipped in price early on Friday after news that Cyprus had agreed with Greece on a takeover of the Greek units of Cypriot banks gave some investors hope that negotiations for a possible bailout deal may be successful. "I think the market was catching wind that you're going to get some sort of settlement or passage to calm the market," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. Prices then rebounded to trade little changed as investors worried that negotiations will drag through the weekend, and possibly longer. Many investors are seen as reluctant to hold riskier assets over weekends, which can add a bid for safe-haven Treasuries. "Going into the weekend there is the potential to have some risk reduction," said Dan Mulholland, managing director in Treasuries trading at BNY Mellon in New York. Fears that Cyprus' problems could be replicated in other euro zone countries including Spain and Italy have pushed Treasuries yields down this week, despite improving U.S. economic data that had led some market participants to position for yield increases. Traders are now questioning whether further volatility in the euro zone will push benchmark Treasuries again below the 1.90 percent level, or if a resolution to Cyprus' problems will bring attention back to the U.S. economy, and send yields back above 2 percent. Ten-year note yields traded at 1.92 percent on Friday, at the lower end of a range this week from around 1.90 percent to 1.97 percent. They have fallen from around 2.06 percent last week. "Overall guys aren't really quite sure which way the market is going to break," said Murphy. "There is a good pull for higher rates, and there is a stubborn crowd saying it's the same old story and we're in a low rate environment for a while. It's choppy enough that you're not getting enough on the data front to really convince you to break out one way or another." Investors are scrutinizing data for signs of an improving employment picture, which is seen as key for the Fed to end its ongoing bond purchase program. The Fed will buy between $3 billion and $3.75 billion in debt due 2018 and 2020 on Friday as part of this effort. Most economists expect the Fed to end or taper purchases at the end of the year.