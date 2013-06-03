TREASURIES-US bonds hold losses after Markit's U.S. factory data

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices held steady at lower levels on Monday after a private report showed U.S. manufacturing activity expanded at a steady, modest pace in May and supported overall economic growth.

Financial data firm Markit said its final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to 52.3 in May from 52.1 in April, which was better than the preliminary reading of 51.9. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 8/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.160 percent, up 2.8 basis points from late on Friday.