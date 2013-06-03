FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices erase losses on ISM U.S. data
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices erase losses on ISM U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices turned higher on Monday, erasing earlier losses, after a survey showed a surprise pullback in U.S. manufacturing activity, fueling bets the economy might be losing momentum and required ongoing Federal Reserve stimulus.

The Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. factory index fell to 49.0 in May from 50.7 in April. Analysts forecast the May reading likely stayed unchanged. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the factory sector.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 10/32 higher in price with a yield 2.096 percent, down 3.6 basis points from late on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
