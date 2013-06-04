TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold losses after April trade data

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices held earlier losses on Tuesday after the U.S. trade gap grew less than expected in April, which might cause analysts to not downgrade their view on second quarter economic growth as much as they had earlier projected.

The Commerce Department said the trade gap increased 8.5 percent to $40.3 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the trade deficit to rise to $41.0 billion in April.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 3/32 in price at 96-17/32 with a yield of 2.137 percent, up almost 1 basis point from late on Monday.