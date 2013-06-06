FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds up as retreating stocks revive safety bid
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds up as retreating stocks revive safety bid

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Losses in higher-risk assets revive investors' safety bid
    * Markets waiting for Friday's U.S. payrolls data
    * U.S. non-farm job growth forecast at +170,000
    * U.S. May unemployment rate estimated at 7.5 percent


    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Treasury debt prices jumped on
Thursday as stock market losses on Wall Street revived a bid for
safe-haven U.S. government debt ahead of the closely watched
non-farm payrolls report.
    Euro zone stocks also retreated and periphery sovereign bond
yields widened after the European Central Bank kept rates on
hold. At a news conference, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi later said the ECB was "technically ready" for
negative rates, but gave no suggestion it was leaning toward
such a move. 
    Markets were largely focused on what the U.S. employment
report might show on Friday and how that would impact the course
of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, specifically whether
the U.S. central bank could soon trim its quantitative easing
stimulus program.
    Ahead of the monthly U.S. employment data, "there's fear of
a softer payroll figure," said David Ader, senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
    Economists polled by Reuters estimated U.S. employers likely
added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless rate remained
unchanged. 
    A particularly strong payrolls number could push benchmark
yields higher, but a poor figure could mean a slip in yields,
perhaps even below 2 percent.
    On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note 
rose 13/32 in price, allowing its yield to fall to 2.05 percent
from 2.09 percent late on Wednesday.
    Buying in Treasuries also picked up when the 10-year yield
moved below the low end of its recent range near 2.06 percent.
    Thirty-year bonds rose 25/32, with yields
slipping to 3.20 percent from 3.25 percent late on Wednesday.
    "We tested the high end of the price range and low end of
the yield range overnight last night," said Stone & McCarthy
Research Associates fixed-income analyst John Canavan.
    The low end of the range had been just above 2.06 percent
for 10-year yields and 3.22 percent on 30-year yields.
    The Fed bought $3.68 billion in Treasuries, part of its $85
billion a month program of large-scale purchases of U.S.
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities aimed at keeping
interest rates low to foster economic growth and employment.
    New U.S. jobless claims for the latest week came in much as
expected, falling to 346,000, according to the Labor Department.
The Reuters consensus forecast was 345,000. 
    The report briefly hurt bond prices in earlier trading
because a healthier labor market could eventually lead to higher
wage and inflation pressure and - more immediately - argue for
the Fed to cut back on its large-scale bond purchases.
    The weekly jobless claims count was "consistent with
moderate (monthly) job gains in the 150,000 to 185,000 region,"
Ader said.
      
 
    
    Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate fall to
around 6.5 percent from its current 7.5 percent, with a
sustained run of healthy jobs gains. They also want inflation to
reach 2 percent. It has been running substantially beneath that.
    The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.