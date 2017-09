NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat to little changed on Friday, erasing earlier gains in advance of the government’s release of its May non-farm payrolls report which is expected to shape perception whether the Federal Reserve might reduce its bond purchases later this year.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 1/32 lower in price at 97 with a yield of 2.084 percent, up 0.5 basis point from late on Thursday.