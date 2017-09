NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices fell in choppy trading on Friday after data showed moderate U.S. payrolls growth in May, reviving selling in bonds due to the view the Federal Reserve might reduce its bond purchases.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were 7/32 lower in price at 96-27/32 with a yield of 2.106 percent, up 2.8 basis points from late on Thursday.