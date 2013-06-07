TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices lose a point

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell a point in price on Friday, extending their earlier decline spurred by data on U.S. payrolls that supported the view the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases later this year.

The 30-year or “long” bond last traded down 1-5/32 in price at 91-28/32 with a yield of 3.305 percent, up 6.5 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond yield was still below its session high of 3.24 percent set shortly before the release of the May jobs figures.