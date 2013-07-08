FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices extend earlier gains
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 1:52 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices extend earlier gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose one point early Monday as bond yields, which rose to near two-year highs earlier, appealed to bargain-minded investors and traders who sought to close out short bets.

The 30-year bond last traded up 30/32 in price with its yield at 3.652 percent, down from 3.708 percent late on Friday.

The 30-year yield traded as high as 3.722 percent, the highest since August 2011, in overseas trading as a surprisingly strong report on U.S. payrolls released on Friday fed worries about the Federal Reserve reducing its bond purchase and spurred selling in U.S. Treasuries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.