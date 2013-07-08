TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rebound from post-payrolls sell-off

* Benchmark yields rise to near two-year highs overseas * U.S. to sell $66 billion longer-dated debt this week * Japanese sold record amount of foreign bonds in June * Fed to buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on buying by bargain-minded investors, helping to bring benchmark yields down from near two-year highs in the wake of stronger-than-expected domestic payrolls data last week. Still investors worldwide remained worried about bond yields rising faster than they had expected before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's May 22 remarks on a possible scale back of its bond buys if the U.S. economy shows substantial further improvement. The upbeat U.S. jobs report, which showed U.S. employers added 195,000 jobs in June, supported this view of a strengthening economy. A Reuters poll conducted after the release of the government payrolls data showed more than half of the major Wall Street bond firms surveyed expected the Fed would reduce its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in September. Fears about less Fed stimulus causing long-term interest rates to spike beget another wave of selling in U.S. Treasuries which just suffered their worst quarter in 2-1/2 years. Friday's selling carried into overnight trading, where 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.755 percent, a level not seen since August 2011, according to Reuters data. Bargain-hunting and buying to exit short positions emerged in early U.S. business, as investors prepared for this week's $66 billion worth of coupon-bearing supply, traders said. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday; $21 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. "Today we are trying to find a range before this week's supply. Some people are thinking maybe Friday was overdone," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note last traded 15/32 higher in price to yield 2.677 percent, down 5.9 basis points from late on Friday. The 30-year bond was 26/32 higher in price with a yield of 3.658 percent, down 5.0 basis points from Friday. The 30-year yield traded as high as 3.722 percent, a level not seen since August 2011, according to Reuters data. STAMPEDE FROM BONDS The bond market, despite some stabilization, remained vulnerable to further weakness as investors have been exiting from bond funds, analysts said. Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled $28.1 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 26, the Investment Company Institute said last week. This was the heaviest weekly outflow since it began tracking weekly fund flows in January 2007. Earlier, data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed domestic investors slashed their holdings of foreign bonds last month, selling a record 2.958 trillion yen or $29 billion worth of these securities. "The market is nervous that the flows of funds will remain negative. We had had an exaggerated flows into bond funds in the past four years," Roth said. The dramatic surge in bond yields and mortgage rates, which could hurt U.S. economic growth, likely led some Fed officials to calm markets in recent days, analysts said. These Fed policymakers said the Fed's timing on deciding its amount of monthly bond purchases has not been determined as unemployment remained historically high and inflation has showed signs of softening. They also emphasized the Fed remained committed to keep short-term interest rates near zero for a protracted period even after its current round of bond buying, known as QE3, comes to a close. Last week, New York Fed President William Dudley said QE3 "would continue at a higher pace for longer" than that outlined by Bernanke after last month's Fed policy meeting if the labor market and economic growth lagged the central bank's expectations. Until the Fed announces the reduction of QE3, its near daily purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities should rein in the rise in yields. On Monday, the central bank planned to buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in Treasuries that mature in February 2036 to May 2043.