TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices steady before three-year supply

* U.S. to sell $32 billion three-year notes * Analysts see support at current yield levels * Fed to buy $2.75 billion to $3.50 billion in bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady on Tuesday as investors prepared to make room for a $32 billion three-year note sale, the first part of this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply. This week's supply is seen an appetite gauge for Treasuries after benchmark yields rose to near two-year highs on Monday in the wake of an upbeat June U.S. jobs report. "This week's auctions will be critical. Obviously there is value at these levels, but we have to see how demand will come in," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. Some investors appeared willing to step back into Treasuries as a bout of buying emerged on Monday after benchmark yields climbed to 2.755 percent, a level not seen since August 2011. "We seem to have some level of stability here. The 2.75 percent level will be a pretty strong support level for the 10-years," Milstein said. The U.S. Treasury will sell $21 billion of 10-year supply on Wednesday, followed by a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday. Demand at recent Treasuries auctions has been mediocre at best as bond yields here and abroad have surged in the past six week on worries that the Federal Reserve might pare its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Friday's data that showed stronger-than-expected hiring last month supported the view the Fed might shrink its third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3. The Fed intended this program to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs in a bid to lower unemployment and boost the overall economy. The Fed was scheduled to buy $2.75 billion to $3.50 billion in Treasuries that mature in August 2020 to May 2023 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). The latest QE3 purchase will be followed by the three-year note auction at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), which was on track to sell at its highest yield since June 2011. In "when-issued" business, traders expected the latest three-year issue due in July 2016 to sell at a yield of 0.7140 percent, up from 0.581 percent last month. On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note was 1/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.632 percent, down 0.6 basis points from late on Monday. The 30-year bond was flat on the day in price, yielding 3.639 percent.