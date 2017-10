NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned lower early Wednesday as profit-taking and mortgage-related selling emerged ahead of a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes .

The 30-year Treasury bond fell to a session low of 85-21/32, down 9/32 from Tuesday’s close. The 30-year yield rose to session high of 3.67 percent, up 2 basis points from late Tuesday.