FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Most bonds trim losses after Bernanke remarks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 9:07 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Most bonds trim losses after Bernanke remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices trimmed losses on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future.

Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was somewhat optimistic on the outlook for the economy, but he added that inflation was low and fiscal policy was quite restrictive.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 13/32 before those remarks were published, was down just 3/32 afterward, its yield at 2.648 percent.

Bernanke’s remarks came in a question-and-answer period following a talk he delivered to a conference of the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.