NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell below 2.50 percent on Wednesday, the lowest level in two weeks, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said plans to reduce bond purchases were not set in stone.

The notes were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent, the lowest level since July 3, and down from 2.55 percent before the comments.