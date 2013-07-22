TREASURIES-U.S. prices rise slightly as investors wait for Fed clarity

* Investors look ahead to Fed policymakers meeting next week * Treasury to sell $99 billion new supply this week * U.S. home resales fell unexpectedly in June By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Monday as investors paused ahead of new supply this week and waited for clarity over when the Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond-buying program. With little economic data being released during the session, flows were light and yields were largely range bound. More direction for the bond market could come next week when central bank policymakers meet on July 30 and July 31. A statement will be released on the second day. "We could chop around here a little bit, find the range ahead of future tapering, ahead of the economic data," said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Investors should instead stay light for now, he added. "Do I think we go to higher yields, yes, but probably not in the short-term," Lederer said. Among the few data releases for Monday were figures showing U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in June after two straight months of hefty increases. But a surge in prices to a five-year high suggested the housing market recovery remained on course. "This report shows that housing is more sensitive to interest rates than most economists have been anticipating," said Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist of Mizuho Securities in New York, in a note to clients. The Treasury will sell $99 billion in new supply this week: $35 billion in 2-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in 5-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. Those debt sales will help gauge appetite for U.S. debt as investors are weighing when the Fed could slow or even stop its asset purchase program, comprising $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. As part of that stimulus program, aimed at boosting employment, the Federal Reserve on Monday bought $1.464 billion of Treasuries maturing between February 2036 and November 2042. As economic data have brightened, economists have largely shifted to seeing a slowdown in Fed bond buying as of September. But Fed chief Ben Bernanke has underscored to markets that there is no pre-set date for the Fed to hit the brakes, including dovish remarks last week that helped lift bond prices for a second week. Instead, Bernanke has emphasized, any Fed decisions will be dependent on economic data, including key labor market figures. Last week's price gain took yields on benchmark 10-year debt back to around levels at the start of the month - but still above levels in May, when tapering speculation kicked into high gear. The 107-year note on Monday rose 2/32 in price, yielding 2.477 percent from 2.482 percent late on Friday. The 30-year bond rose 9/32 in price to yield 3.543 percent, from 3.559 percent late on Friday.