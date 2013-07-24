Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fall one point

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries on Wednesday fell one full point as better than expected euro zone data whetted investor appetite for riskier assets than safe haven government debt.

Euro zone private industry bounced back to growth this month as factories increased output for the first time in well over a year, business surveys suggested on Wednesday.

Investors were also awaiting a $35 billion auction of five-year U.S. notes later in the session.

The 30-year bond fell 32/32 to yield 3.640 percent.