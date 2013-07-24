FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 6:59 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices fall as 5-yr auction sees mixed demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Treasury sells $35 bln 5-yr notes to low demand
    * Treasury to sell $29 bln 7-yr notes, final sale this week
    * Fed buys $1.47 billion in bonds due 2036-2043

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices stayed
down, and briefly extended losses, on Wednesday after the
Treasury had low demand for the $35 billion in new five-year
debt it sold, despite a pick up in the allocation of the notes
to fund managers.
    The bid-to-cover ratio for the new notes was 2.46, equal to
the June auction, which was the lowest since September 2009. But
indirect bidders, which includes real money accounts and some
central banks took 53.9 percent of the supply, the biggest share
since November 2009. 
    "Today's auction was pretty decent given the strong indirect
bid, but the bid-to-cover was a bit low so I think the market
took that as a negative," said Dan Mulholland, managing director
in Treasuries trading at BNY Mellon in New York.
    Treasuries were down before the auction as economic data
pointed to a surprising expansion in the euro zone's private
sector, sending U.S. government debt lower in concert with
German government bonds.
    Private industry in the euro zone expanded for the first
time in more than a year in July, with a jump in Markit's
"flash" Eurozone Composite PMI to 50.4. 
    U.S. housing data also showed strength with sales of new
U.S. single-family homes vaulting to a five-year high in June.
 
    "The housing sector of the economy is better than we
thought," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist with Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
    Durable goods data for June on Thursday will now be watched
for further signs regarding the strength of the U.S. economy.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 22/32 in
price to yield 2.60 percent, the upper end of their recent range
and the highest since July 15. They are up from around 2.48
percent on Monday, but remain lower than the two-year high of
2.76 percent reached on July 8.
    The U.S. Treasury will sell an additional $29 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday, the final leg in this week's $99
billion in coupon-bearing supply.
    Demand for these notes may be tested as they are seen as
relatively less attractive than the five-year debt, and are more
sensitive to the Fed raising interest rates in the
intermediate-term.
    Seven-year notes were last down 19/32 in price to
yield 1.99 percent. Traders expect the new notes to yield three
basis points higher at around 2.02 percent,
according to trading in the "when-issued" market.
    The Fed bought $1.47 billion of bonds due from 2036 to 2043
on Wednesday as part of its ongoing purchase program. It will
purchase between $4.25 billion and $5.25 billion in debt due
2017 and 2018 on Thursday.

