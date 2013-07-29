FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices slip, Fed meeting in focus
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices slip, Fed meeting in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Corporate issuance and related rate-lock selling cited
    * Two-day Fed meeting in focus; statement due Wednesday
    * Fed statement to be analyzed for hints of tapering
timeline
    * Q2 GDP, GDP revisions, ISM, monthly jobs report key data
this week

    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. Treasuries
slipped on Monday as investors waited for this week's Federal
Reserve policy statement and key economic data due in the second
half of the week.
    Traders said the prospect of some large corporate debt
issuance this week and related rate-lock selling weighed on
Treasury prices.
    "A couple of large corporate deals are in the pipeline,"
noted Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital Group LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
    Some large sellers of bunds in London, real money selling
five-year Treasuries, and the perception the Fed will taper some
of the bond purchases that comprise its quantitative easing
policy helped weigh on Treasury prices, said Thomas di Galoma,
one of the heads of bond trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    "Also, there is a ton of chatter that the non-farm U.S.
payrolls data due on Friday will be more robust than previously
thought due to auto worker hiring," he added.
    Benchmark 10-year notes slipped 4/32 in price,
their yields edging up to 2.59 percent from 2.57 percent late on
Friday. Ten-year yields have ranged from around 2.43 percent to
2.63 percent in the last two weeks, after hitting two year highs
of 2.76 percent on July 8.
    "Activity is very light," said John Briggs, managing
director at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "European fixed income
has leaked lower."
    Traders said the Fed's statement, due on Wednesday, will be
analyzed for hints as to when the U.S. central bank is likely to
adjust its bond purchase program. But the spotlight will be on
economic data as well, because the Fed has said its policy
depends on what the data reveal about how the economy is faring.
    Consumer confidence and home price data are due on Tuesday,
but Wednesday brings the July ADP private sector employment
report and the advance estimate of Q2 GDP, along with GDP
benchmark revisions. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM)
manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes are due Thursday and
Friday, respectively. And the most influential report, the Labor
Department monthly employment figures, is due on Friday.
    Data on pending U.S. home sales, due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT),
will get a glance since investors are watching the housing
sector carefully to see whether it can recover strongly enough
to help fuel economic growth.
    
    EYE ON THE FED
    Most economists and investors expect the Fed to reduce the
size of the program in September, but some believe growth will
be subdued enough to forestall cutbacks until later in the year.
    The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday. A statement will be
released at the conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday.
    The Merrill Lynch MOVE index, which estimates
future volatility of long-term bond yields, slipped to 81.6 from
 82.6 on Friday. The index has fallen from 118 on July 5.
    The Fed will buy between $2.75 billion and $3.50 billion in
notes due 2020-2023 on Monday.
    The Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement for on
Wednesday will also be a focus for the market. 
    Some analysts expect the U.S. government to start cutting
the size of its coupon-bearing debt sales for the first time
since September 2010, as the falling deficit reduces its funding
needs. Any cuts are seen likely to start in the shortest
maturities, such as two-year and three-year notes, before moving
to longer-dated debt.
    Investors will also be watching for any new information
about the Treasury's plan to introduce floating-rate notes,
which are expected as soon as the fourth quarter of the year.

