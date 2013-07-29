FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices slip on corporate issuance before Fed meeting
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 6:13 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices slip on corporate issuance before Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Corporate issuance and related rate-lock selling cited
    * Two-day Fed meeting in focus; statement due Wednesday
    * Fed statement to be analyzed for hints of tapering
timeline
    * Q2 GDP, GDP revisions, ISM, monthly jobs report key data
this week

    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. Treasuries
slipped on Monday as corporate issuers launched deals to try to
lock in rates ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy
statement and key U.S. employment report, traders said.
    Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank
Wealth Management in Kansas, Missouri, said the market would
likely trade "in a pretty tight range" unless Friday's
employment report "is incredibly weak" and persuades market
participants that the Fed won't begin to cut back on its bond
purchases until December."
    Currently, many participants believe the U.S. central bank
will begin to trim the bond purchases that partly comprise its 
quantitative easing policy in September.
    Energy names dominated the U.S. high-grade primary market on
Monday in a week estimated to see $15 billion to $20 billion in
corporate issuance. Most of the deals are expected to get done
before the Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday and the jobs
number on Friday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters company.
    On Monday, the Fed bought $3.142 billion in Treasuries
maturing February 2021 through November 2022.
    Heckman said he, himself, already leaned toward December for
the timing of cuts in the Fed's bond purchases.
    "To tip the scales to September, the Fed would need to see a
 pretty strong employment report this Friday," he said. "The key
will be this Friday."
    Economists polled by Reuters estimated U.S. payrolls added
185,000 jobs in July and that the unemployment rate slipped to
7.5 percent from 7.6 percent in June.
    Some large sellers of bunds in London, real money selling
five-year Treasuries, and the perception the Fed will taper some
of the bond purchases that comprise its quantitative easing
policy weighed on Treasury prices, said Thomas di Galoma, one of
the heads of bond trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    "Also, there is a ton of chatter that the non-farm U.S.
payrolls data due on Friday will be more robust than previously
thought due to auto worker hiring," he added.
    Benchmark 10-year notes slipped 7/32 in price,
their yields edging up to 2.60 percent from 2.57 percent late on
Friday. Ten-year yields have ranged from around 2.43 percent to
2.63 percent in the last two weeks, after hitting two year highs
of 2.76 percent on July 8.
    Traders said the Fed's statement, due on Wednesday at the
conclusion of a two-day policy meeting, will be analyzed for
hints as to when the U.S. central bank is likely to adjust its
bond purchase program. But the spotlight will be on economic
data as well, because the Fed has said its policy depends on
what the data reveal about how the economy is faring.
    Consumer confidence and home price data are due on Tuesday,
but Wednesday brings the July ADP private sector employment
report and the advance estimate of Q2 GDP, along with GDP
benchmark revisions. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM)
manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes are due Thursday and
Friday, respectively. And the most influential report, the Labor
Department monthly employment figures, is due on Friday.
    Data on pending U.S. home sales released on Monday showed
they slipped slightly in June. Investors are watching the
housing sector closely to see whether its recovery will be
strong enough to fuel economic growth, Heckman said.
    EYE ON THE FED
    Most economists and investors expect the Fed to reduce the
size of the program in September, but some believe growth will
be subdued enough to forestall cutbacks until later in the year.
    The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday. A statement will be
released at the conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday.
    The Merrill Lynch MOVE index, which estimates
future volatility of long-term bond yields, slipped to 81.6 from
 82.6 on Friday. The index has fallen from 118 on July 5.
    The Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement for on
Wednesday will also be a focus for the market. 
    Some analysts expect the U.S. government to start cutting
the size of its coupon-bearing debt sales for the first time
since September 2010, as the falling deficit reduces its funding
needs. Any cuts are seen likely to start in the shortest
maturities, such as two-year and three-year notes, before moving
to longer-dated debt.
    Investors will also be watching for any new information
about the Treasury's plan to introduce floating-rate notes,
which are expected as soon as the fourth quarter of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.