TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 8:43 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Treasuries selling tied to hedging on corporate bond deals
    * Traders await clues on tapering timeline from Fed meeting
    * July U.S. jobs report seen paramount among this week's
data
    * Treasury refunding details might include selling fewer
bonds


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday on selling by Wall Street dealers to lock in borrowing
costs for corporate bonds they are underwriting ahead of this
week's Federal Reserve policy meeting and U.S. employment
report.
    Bets the U.S. government might pare its sales of short-term
debt also exerted pressure on bonds, although benchmark yields
remained about 17 basis points below their 23-month high of
2.755 percent set this month, analysts said.
    "There were some rate-locking activities. It started with
the corporate issuance announcements," said Chuck Retzky,
director of futures sales at Mizuho Securities USA in Chicago.
    U.S. companies are poised to sell $15 billion to $20 billion
in investment-grade bonds this week with most deals to be done
before the Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday and U.S. jobs
data on Friday, said IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. 
    As a part of underwriting, a dealer sells Treasuries as a
hedge to lock in the borrowing cost on the bond issue before the
deal is completed. Once the bond is sold, the dealer buys
Treasuries to exit the "rate lock."
    Typically, market moves stemming from supply hedging are
temporary and not indicative of market sentiment.
    Investors are waiting to see whether the Fed is on track to
reduce its bond-purchase stimulus later this year as the economy
has shown signs of growth despite naggingly high unemployment.
    Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled in recent congressional
testimony the U.S. central bank might consider buying fewer
bonds. The possibility the Fed might scale back its third bout
of 'quantitative easing' roiled financial markets worldwide,
with Treasuries suffering their worst quarter in 2-1/2 years. 
    Since then, Bernanke and many top officials have sought to
calm jittery investors that any reduction in purchases in
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, currently running at
$85 billion a month, is not set in stone. Moreover, they said
the Fed will likely keep short-term rates near zero for a long
time even after it stops buying bonds.
    "The Fed meeting is the most important event this week. It
has to do with expectations about some clarification from the
Fed about tapering of bond purchases," said Larry Milstein, head
of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New
York. 
    Currently, a number of Wall Street economists forecast the
Fed will begin to trim its bond purchases at its September
policy meeting, the next one after this week's two-day meeting.
    "To tip the scales to September, the Fed would need to see a
 pretty strong employment report this Friday," said Dan Heckman,
senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Kansas City, Missouri. 
    Other economic releases traders will watch closely include
the Conference Board's consumer confidence report and
S&P/Case-Shiller home price data on Tuesday, ADP's
private-sector employment report and the government's first
estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product growth on
Wednesday and the Institute for Supply Management's
manufacturing indexes on Thursday. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 6/32 in
price with their yield rising to 2.587 percent, up 2.3 basis
points from late on Friday.    
 
         
    AUGUST REFUNDING
    In addition to the Fed and a heavy spate of data, the
Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement on Wednesday will be
a focus for traders and investors. 
    Some analysts expect the Treasury to cut coupon-bearing debt
sales for the first time since September 2010 as a falling
deficit reduces funding needs. Any cuts are seen likely to start
in the shortest maturities before moving to longer-dated debt.
    Less short-term debt supply should support prices and keep a
lid on borrowing costs for the federal government whose deficit,
while on track to shrink this year, remains elevated from its
level before the 2007-2009 recession, analysts said.
    In anticipation of relatively more longer-dated Treasuries
than shorter-dated debt, some traders trimmed their longer-dated
debt on Monday. 
    "If there is any cut in the front end, it will help steepen
the yield curve due to relatively more supply at the long end,"
R.W. Pressprich's Milstein said.
    The yield curve - the yield differential between short- and
long-dated Treasuries - steepened, with the spread between
two-and 10-year note yields growing to 2.27 percentage points,
the widest in about 2-1/2 weeks. 
    The Treasury Department will release its quarterly refunding
details on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
