FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds inch up a day before GDP data, Fed view
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 4:32 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds inch up a day before GDP data, Fed view

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Second-quarter GDP, Fed statement, refunding details on
Wednesday
    * Treasury refunding details might include selling fewer
bonds
    * Fed statement to be scrutinized for timing of tapering
    * July U.S. jobs report due Friday seen as key to trading

    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices edged
higher on Tuesday as traders positioned for the release of
second-quarter U.S. economic growth data, a Federal Reserve
policy statement and the Treasury's next refunding announcement,
all due on Wednesday.
    Trading so far this week has occurred in a tight range.
    "We are definitely in a wait-and-see mode this week," said
Wilmer Stith, co-manager of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond
Fund in Baltimore. "We get the statement from the FOMC tomorrow
and that will lay out - for at least 48 hours until we get the
employment data on Friday - what the committee's ideas are with
regard to tapering the Fed bond purchases."
    Since the timing, pace, and actuality of any reductions in
bond purchases depends on what data reveal about U.S. economic
growth and unemployment, the market is focused on data releases
like the second-quarter gross domestic product report due at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Wednesday and the July U.S. employment
data due at the same time on Friday.
    The Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement on Wednesday
has also attracted unusually intense interest.  
 
    Some analysts expect the Treasury to cut coupon-bearing debt
sales for the first time since September 2010 as a shrinking
federal budget deficit reduces funding needs.
    Traders expect the first cuts in issuance to be in the
shortest maturities. Less short-term debt should support prices
and keep borrowing costs down for the federal government whose
deficit, while on track to shrink this year, remains elevated
from its level before the 2007-2009 recession, analysts said.
    People are most focused on "the size of the three-year note
issuance and the Treasury's guidance for 2s and 5s throughout
the quarter," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at
Jefferies & Co. in New York.
    The Treasury Department will release its quarterly refunding
details on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).
    The Conference Board's consumer confidence index, which
showed consumers' improved view of their current situation was
undercut by less confidence in the outlook six months from now,
gave slight support to Treasuries.
    S&P/Case-Shiller home price data released Tuesday had no
discernible market impact.
    Other data of keen interest to the market are the ADP's
private-sector employment report on Wednesday, and the Institute
for Supply Management's manufacturing index on Thursday. 
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 5/32 in
price with its yield easing to 2.59 percent from 2.61 percent
late on Monday.
    The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it purchased 
$1.464 billion in Treasury coupons with maturities ranging from
February 15, 2036 to November 15, 2042.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.