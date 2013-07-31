FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds widen losses after stronger-than-forecast Q2 GDP
July 31, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds widen losses after stronger-than-forecast Q2 GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices widened losses on Wednesday after the government reported the U.S. economy unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter, growing 1.7 percent.

The 30-year Treasury bond briefly expanded its loss to a point, then trimmed the loss to 25/32, leaving its yield at 3.73 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note expanded its loss slightly to 20/32, allowing its yield to rise to 2.69 percent.

The stronger than predicted growth laid a firmer foundation for the rest of the year that could bring the Federal Reserve a step closer to cutting back its monetary stimulus.

