NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries pared losses to trade slightly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve concluded a two-day meeting without hinting at any pullback in its $85-billion-per-month bond buying program.

The 30-year bond turned around early losses to gain in price before more recently trading flat, with a yield of 3.675 percent.