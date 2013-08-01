FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices tumble as data support Fed tapering view
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices tumble as data support Fed tapering view

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Upbeat jobs, factory data push yields near two-year high
    * Traders brace for strong U.S. payrolls report due Friday
    * Fed seen on track to pare bond buying after FOMC respite
    * Treasuries suffered worst 3-month period in nearly a
decade


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday with benchmark yields rising near two-year highs as
encouraging readings on jobs and factory activity supported the
view the Federal Reserve will dial back its bond purchases
sooner rather than later.
    Reports showing jobless claims falling to a 5-1/2-year low
last week and growth in manufacturing activity to a two-year
peak lifted investor expectations for a possible strong July
payrolls report due early Friday.
    A monthly rise in hiring in the 200,000 area, analysts say,
should keep the Fed on track to start to pare its $85 billion
purchases in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, perhaps
at its September 17-18 meeting. 
    "The tapering theme is front and center still," said Eric
Green, global head of rates and currency research at TD
Securities in New York. "The market is priced for a 200,000
increase in payrolls and maybe even a bit more."
    The consensus forecast for overall U.S. hiring in July 
among economists polled by Reuters was 184,000, down from
195,000 in June. The unemployment rate likely dipped to 7.5
percent last month from 7.6 percent. 
    The economy has managed this level of job growth since
spring, even though the pace of expansion was a rather anemic
1.7 percent in the second quarter. 
    On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
 fell 1-1/32 in price to yield 2.714 percent, up
nearly 12 basis points from late Wednesday. The 10-year yield
was about 4 basis points below a near two-year high in early
July due to a stronger-than-forecast June payrolls report.
    The 30-year bond slid 1-29/32 with a yield of
3.769 percent, up 12.3 basis points from Wednesday. The 30-year
yield climbed to 2.793 percent, a 23-month high set last month.
    Longer-dated yields were on track for their biggest one-day
jump since July 5, when the last payrolls report was released.  
 On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index pierced
above 1,700 points for the first time. 
    
 
    
    Hopes for faster growth in the second half ended a brief
respite from worries about less Fed stimulus after the central
bank released a policy statement on Wednesday. 
    The statement lacked details on the timing for reducing bond
purchases and emphasized the risk of stubbornly low inflation.
Traders initially perceived this to mean the Fed might not scale
back stimulus soon after all, leading to a Treasuries rally late
Wednesday.
    Given the recent evidence of growth and discussions about
reduced stimulus, it is unlikely the central bank will back down
from tapering, said Craig Dismuke, chief economic strategist at
Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee. "The cat is out of bag." 
    
    LOSING STREAK
    U.S. Treasuries posted a loss for a third month in a row in
July, falling 0.11 percent, according to a total return index
compiled by Barclays. July's decline was less than the heavy
losses suffered in May and June. 
    Still, the Barclays Treasuries index fell 2.9 percent during
this three-month span, the most since April-June 2004. 
    The broader U.S. bond market fared better, earning a 0.14
percent return in July, according to Barclays' Aggregate bond
index. It was still down 2.31 percent so far this year.
    The Treasuries market faces possible selling pressure next
week, as the government planned to auction $72 billion in
coupon-bearing debt as a part of its August quarterly refunding,
although a disappointing July jobs report may rekindle appetite
for the upcoming U.S. government debt supply, analysts said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.