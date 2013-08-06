TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall before three-year note sale

* U.S. trade gap shrinks to smallest since October 2009 * U.S. to sell $32 billion in three-year notes * Fed buys $5.652 billion in medium-term Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as investors pared their bond positions before a $32 billion auction of a new three-year issue, which is part of this week's $72 billion coupon-bearing supply. Worries that the Federal Reserve might dial back its bond-purchase stimulus later this week could rein in appetite for the latest supply and exert further upward pressure on bond yields, analysts said. A surprisingly large contraction in the U.S. trade deficit in June added selling pressure on Treasuries as the news supported the view that the U.S. economy might be gaining traction and required less monetary stimulus. "A lot of participants are concerned about yields heading higher with the possibility of the Fed tapering," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading with Williams Capital Group in New York. Investors further cut their fixed income exposure given their jitters about rising yields. The Pimco Total Return fund, the world's biggest bond fund, suffered $7.5 billion in outflow in July, the second biggest monthly outflow for the fund following a record $9.6 billion in outflow in June, according to Morningstar. The three-year note sale might fetch decent demand as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top central bankers have reiterated the Fed will likely hold short-term interest rates near zero for a long time even after it halts buying bonds as a tool to help the economy. After the three-year auction the Treasury Department will hold a $24 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday and a $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday. The majority of the proceeds will be used to repay investors on maturing government debt they own, with only $2.4 billion of new cash being raised for the federal government. Some top Wall Street firms projected the Fed will pare its monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, which is currently at $85 billion, at its next policy meeting in September. The rest forecast a later move following a disappointing July payrolls report on Friday. While the 162,000 net jobs created last month fell short of expectations, the jobless rate fell to a four-year low at 7.4 percent - which Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher suggested on Monday might be enough for the Fed to shrink its third round of quantitative easing, dubbed QE3, in September. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who is a voter on the Fed's policy-setting group, has a press conference scheduled later Tuesday. In the meantime, the central bank bought $5.652 billion in Treasuries that will mature in May 2018 to April 2019, which is its latest QE3 purchase. On the data front, the government said the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June to $34.22 billion from a revised $44.1 billion in May. The improved trade gap, the smallest since October 2009, helped lift the government's revision on its second-quarter growth view, which was reported earlier at a modest 1.7 percent annualized, analysts said. "I think the economy is coming along. It will get stronger next year. The Fed will likely take its foot of the accelerator," Williams' Coard said. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.656 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield has traded in about a 30 basis point range after it hit a 23-month high of 2.755 percent in early July. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the new three-year supply to sell at a yield of 0.6340 percent, below the 0.719 percent yield on the three-year debt sold in July, which was the highest level at an auction of this maturity since June 2011.